BROUSSARD—A Mass of Christian burial for Wilmer Roberts Sr., 72, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 232 Saint De Porres Street, Broussard, LA 70518, with Fr. Arockiam Arockiam, SVD, celebrant officiating. Interment will follow in Saint Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery, 1639 Old Spanish Trail, Saint Martinville, LA 70582, Cade area.
Visitation hours with a public viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, and will resume at 7 a.m. until the time of the service at Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, September 2, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m.
Wilmer Roberts Sr. was a native of Cade and resident of New Iberia. He transitioned at 10:57 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Louisiana Extended Care Hospital in Lafayette.
He was a 1967 graduate of Adam Carlson High School in Saint Martinville. Shortly after high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he was promoted to sergeant. He served a total of six years in the United States Air Force and over 30 years working in the concrete industry until his retirement. Wilmer was a loving, father, grandfather and uncle to many. He will truly be missed by all who loved him.
He leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters, Jeannene Roberts of New Iberia and Rhonda Thodile (Quindrick) of Gonzales; three sons, Larry Roberts (Patricia) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Patrick Roberts of New Iberia and Christopher Gates (Dawn) of Bismarck, North Dakota; fifteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one loving sister, Betty Roberts of Lafayette; one brother, Gerald Roberts of Youngsville; two godchildren, Gerald Derouen and Phyllis Dugas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rose HisLaw Roberts; his parents Walter Roberts Sr. and Antionette Chretien Roberts; two sons, Wilmer J. Roberts Jr. and Chadrick D. Roberts; one brother, Walter Roberts Jr., and one godson, Tyrelle St. Julien.
Active pallbearers are Larry Roberts, Christopher Gates, Kaden Lafrenz, Rhonda Thodile, Jeannene Roberts, and Erin Eddie.
Honorary pallbearers are Gerald Roberts, Patrick Roberts, Quindrick Thodile, Gerald Derouen, Marion HisLaw, Sylvester Leon and Reggie Thibodeaux.