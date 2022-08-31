Wilmer Roberts Sr.

Wilmer Roberts Sr.

BROUSSARD—A Mass of Christian burial for Wilmer Roberts Sr., 72, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 232 Saint De Porres Street, Broussard, LA 70518, with Fr. Arockiam Arockiam, SVD, celebrant officiating. Interment will follow in Saint Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery, 1639 Old Spanish Trail, Saint Martinville, LA 70582, Cade area.

Visitation hours with a public viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral home on Thursday, September 1, 2022, and will resume at 7 a.m. until the time of the service at Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, September 2, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. 

