greens
This rise surpassed experts' expectations and was led in part by a 38.1% surge in November in the price of vegetables (file photo).

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Friday for wholesale prices with a 0.3% rise in November, part of a 7.4% increase in the previous 12 months. Wholesale prices can be a leading indicator of consumer inflation.

