The White House held a virtual meeting Thursday with more than 1,000 college and university officials to help them prepare for a school year when monkeypox cases are expected to crop up on campus.

The Biden administration’s monkeypox and COVID-19 response teams as well as representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discussed “best practices and measures for colleges and universities to take to curb the spread of” monkeypox as well as coronavirus.



