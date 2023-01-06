A lukewarm flirtation from U.S. Sen. John Kennedy with a possible run for Louisiana governor turned cold Wednesday when he announced he would forgo the race. Jeremy Alford with LaPolitics Weekly first reported on the email Kennedy sent to supporters declaring his intention to stay in Washington, D.C.

“I have looked hard into my heart and decided to remain in the Senate and not to run for Governor. Senator and Governor are very different jobs,” Kennedy wrote in the message. “At this juncture, I just think I can help my state and my country more in the Senate.”



