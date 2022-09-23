For those of us residing in Louisiana, and all along the Gulf and Atlantic coastal areas, we are well aware that hurricane season began almost three months ago. From June 1 till November, people in this region are on high alert even during a relatively quiet season like we are having in 2022 (still, though, we are calculated to have “above-average hurricane activity”, making it the “seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season”).

In South Louisiana, August 29, 2022, is an especially significant date. This year, it was an easy, sunny and humid day. But last year and in 2005, August 29th marked a day of disaster.



Tags