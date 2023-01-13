Put away the tinfoil hats.
The government spies on us and we can do nothing about it. They know everything.
This may be a revelation to most people because it was not reported by most major media outlets, but the government now has access to almost everything we do.
They know what we ate for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Going to a movie? They know which one and at what time.
The government has photographs of almost every person in America and photographs of your children, too.
Your cat? Yes, they have photographs of your pets.
They know what you bought at Old Navy yesterday and they know when you leave the house for work and they know that next week you will be away on vacation.
They know the layout of your house, where you eat, sleep and play.
The most significant aspect of this government spying is that it's not relegated to just one agency, such as the CIA or NSA.
Every government agency has access to these records, from your local police department, town clerk's office to that guy we see watering the flowers every morning on Main Street.
Where is the outrage?
Two years ago, we read about Verizon being ordered to turn over all its phone records for every customer. Google being forced to turn over data to the government.
NSA monitoring our phone calls.
This from The Atlantic magazine two years ago:
"Yesterday, we learned that the NSA received all calling records from Verizon customers for a three-month period starting in April," the writer wrote. "That's everything except the voice content: Who called who, where they were, how long the call lasted -- for millions of people, both Americans and foreigners. This 'metadata' allows the government to track the movements of everyone during that period, and build a detailed picture of who talks to whom."
Wow. Right?
So we protest. We are outraged and we point fingers and shout "See? It's 1984! Orwell was right! We cannot stand for this abuse. Constitutional rights! We have rights!"
The fault, dear citizens, lies not in the government but in ourselves.
I can truthfully say this: Today, the government can track the movements of everyone and build a detailed picture of your day. Every day, without phone records.
The Atlantic story was full of condemnation, disdain and a "See what those #***#$@ are doing to us?" attitude.
What the article, and the subsequent thousands of other articles on government intrusion on our life, doesn't mention is that we, the citizens with Constitutional rights, offer the government all this information freely.
We have absolutely no right to complain about government intrusion on our lives. We offer it up without batting an eye.
Through Facebook, mainly, but also through Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, Flickr and Google Plus and the countless other sites out there.
We think it's so cool to share every aspect of our lives on Facebook.
Want to know what that guy who sat next to you in science class 29 years ago is up to these days?
Click.
What book is your neighbor reading?
Click.
Want the local crook to know you have a new 60-inch television still in the garage in the box?
Click.
Or that you will be gone for two weeks and could find no one to house sit?
Click.
Whether the conspiracy theorists are correct in the assumption that the Internet is a government-run spying network, it doesn't matter.
We love it. We use it. We abuse it. And we beg for more. More apps. More access. More power. More more more. Faster faster faster.
So sell your tinfoil hats for scrap and line the bird cage with the Bill of Rights.
We surrender.
Peacefully and quite willingly.
