Police for a month now have been trying to figure out who she is, the woman who dresses in scrubs and sometimes wears a stethoscope around her neck in an effort to fit in at hospitals throughout the state, including in New Iberia.

Now they know.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.