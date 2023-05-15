jacob-runyan-chase-cominsky
Buy Now

Cayuhoga County, Ohio, Assistant Prosecutor James Gallagher said, “When the ODNR (Ohio Department of Natural Resources) law enforcement executed a warrant and seized their boat and photographed that boat, they found a compartment on that boat that literally smelled fishy.

 Facebook

More to the most notorious fish tournament cheating story in recent memory surfaced before two disgraced pro walleye fishermen were handcuffed to start a 10-day jail sentence at the end of their sentencing hearing May 11.

The Ranger boat used by owner Jacob Cominsky of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and his tournament partner, Jacob Runyan of Ashtabula, Ohio, was a “criminal tool” with a built-in secret compartment. Also, the boat apparently was purchased with money from prior illegally won tournaments, according to the prosecution.







Tags