Iberia Parish voters overwhelmingly voted to renew a $62 million bond for the Iberia Parish School District that will go toward several large projects in the coming years.
During the general election held Saturday, 77% of voters signed on to the renewal at the ballot box, with 23% of residents voting against the proposition. The unofficial turnout of the election was 6.3%, with 2,905 residents going to the ballot or mailing in their votes.
Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin, who has been on a public campaign for the past few months regarding the bond renewal, said that he was very pleased with the results of Saturday’s election.
“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of Saturday's election,” Hulin said. “The overwhelming approval of the voters in Iberia Parish is an affirmation that we are on the right track and headed in the right direction with several upcoming projects that will not only improve the safety and well-being of our students and staff, but also provide opportunities for our school district to continue to grow and improve.”
The bond is floated by the Iberia Parish School District in order to fund improvement and maintenance projects throughout the district.
Hulin has already given the district’s plans for the $62 million in the coming years, which includes moving students at Anderson Middle School to a new school near Westgate High, providing gymnasium renovations for the district’s high schools, a roof replacement at Belle Place Middle School and an expansion of the cafeteria at Loreauville High School.
“The capital improvement projects that will be accomplished through this bond renewal will have long lasting, positive impacts on our school system for years to come,”| Hulin said. “The Iberia Parish School Board is grateful and thankful for the trust and confidence of the voters, and we look forward to accomplishing these exciting projects over the next several years.”
Saturday also saw the re-election of Jeanerette Alderman Butch Bourgeois to the Jeanerette Board of Aldermen. Bourgeois faced a runoff election with candidate Trenia Joseph, and won the night with 70% of the vote.