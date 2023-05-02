Iberia Parish voters overwhelmingly voted to renew a $62 million bond for the Iberia Parish School District that will go toward several large projects in the coming years.

During the general election held Saturday, 77% of voters signed on to the renewal at the ballot box, with 23% of residents voting against the proposition. The unofficial turnout of the election was 6.3%, with 2,905 residents going to the ballot or mailing in their votes.







