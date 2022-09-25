iris

A 1920 postcard showing irises planted along the Bayou Teche inspired Peter Patout to rally support to replant the flower in New Iberia along the bayou. 

 SUBMITTED BY PETER PATOUT THE DAILY IBERIAN

For the second year in a row, the Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative (LICI) and the T.E.C.H.E Project are partnering on a project in New Iberia City Park to plant Louisiana native Iris along a stretch of Bayou Teche shoreline.

Concrete rip-rap has been removed from a section of the bayou's bank for this project which will result in both shoreline protection and beautification.



