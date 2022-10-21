Organizers for the Iberia Preservation Alliance’s Beneath the Balconies are giddy with excitement for the quality of entertainment the downtown New Iberia show will bring to event-goers.
“Our goal is to make this thing better every year,” entertainment organizer Wendy Parich said. “I think we’ve found our way and we’ve done it.”
The unique event highlights some of the most interesting architectural buildings downtown by having participants second line with the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band all the way to the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion, with intermittent stops at various locations for performances from musicians.
Parich said this year’s show will feature many pieces from the Iberia Performing Arts League’s musical season, including pieces from the IPSL youth production of “Tarzan” and various pieces from IPAL veteran Katelyn Gulotta.
Parich said she is especially excited for this year’s finale singer Erica Fox, a Lafayette-based singer who Parich said has had a widespread career in Motown as well as a litany of accomplishments.
“She is so amazing, she’s done all kinds of things,” Parich said.
A jam session between the Westgate High School band and the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band is also on the agenda for Sunday’s event, as well as performances from Mitch Prudhomme and members of Catholic High School.
The event gets going at 2 p.m., but a garden party at Shadows-on-the-Teche will be happening for those looking to chit chat on the historic grounds starting at noon.
Following the party, the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band will lead event-goers to each of the assigned destinations, where performers are waiting to entertain and delight their audience.
“It’s always so fun to second line with the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band,” Parich said. “We’re all very excited for this year.”