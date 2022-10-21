Organizers for the Iberia Preservation Alliance’s Beneath the Balconies are giddy with excitement for the quality of entertainment the downtown New Iberia show will bring to event-goers.

“Our goal is to make this thing better every year,” entertainment organizer Wendy Parich said. “I think we’ve found our way and we’ve done it.”

Follow the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band as you second line your way through award-winning Main Street New Iberia. Admire historic architecture while delighting in live theatrical and musical vignettes from beneath the street's iconic balconies. Find more New Iberia events at https://www.iberiatravel.com


Tags