In the summer of 1985, Van’s Kiddie Care, Inc. opened its doors to welcome to its facility the launching of Van’s Kiddie Care Day Care in the Lil' Brooklyn Community. Owned and operated by Vanessa Delahoussaye Bowles, her daycare was licensed to accommodate 15 children.
Van’s Kiddie Care was started out of Vanessa’s desire to teach, nurture and care for children ... especially in the neighborhood where she lived.
Initially, Van’s was staffed with three people, Vanessa and two other staff members. Vanessa worked diligently to make her daycare a success in providing tender care and nurturing to the children that graced her doors.
She introduced the children to field trips to various places such as the New Iberia Fire Department. Children also enjoyed walks along the Bayou Teche to learn about the great outdoors and other local businesses.
The children loved being outdoors and learning things about the city they lived in.
In 1992, the devastation of Hurricane Andrew forced Van’s Kiddie Care as a day care center to shut its doors. Vanessa was then introduced to the Louisiana Department of Education Family Day Care Home Food Program.
A Family Day Care Home Food Program reimburses providers who are caring for children in their homes. Seeing that the organization had the direct impact of providing nutritional care to children, Vanessa applied and became a sponsoring agency for the state operated program.
Van’s Kiddie Care, Inc. was originally approved to provide sponsorship for six parishes. That number grew under Vanessa’s leadership and branched out to 12 parishes throughout the state of Louisiana, providing services to more than 1,000 providers across the state.
Sadly, the owner and operator of Van’s Kiddie Care, Inc. passed away in March of 2013. The desire Vanessa had to grow Van’s and accommodate children and the providers who cared for them continued to grow and kept her legacy alive.
Today, Van’s Kiddie Care, Inc. is the sponsoring agency for more than 1,300 childcare homes which serves and cares for more than 6,500 children ensuring they receive nutritional care.
Van’s has also supported various organizations such as The Social Service Center, Life Grief Support Ministry, Garon Paul Foundation, Teen Court, The Franklin Football Camp, Franklin Back to School, Saint Edwards Catholic Church Junior Daughters and various other organizations throughout the state.
Van’s is here to give back to the community and to show what we can do and accomplish if we all work together in unity.
If interested in becoming a provider, please contact Van's at (337) 367-5683.