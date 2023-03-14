In the summer of 1985, Van’s Kiddie Care, Inc. opened its doors to welcome to its facility the launching of Van’s Kiddie Care Day Care in the Lil' Brooklyn Community. Owned and operated by Vanessa Delahoussaye Bowles, her daycare was licensed to accommodate 15 children.

Van’s Kiddie Care was started out of Vanessa’s desire to teach, nurture and care for children ... especially in the neighborhood where she lived.



