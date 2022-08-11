US Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved a decision to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and the Justice Department is asking a judge to unseal the search warrant.
“I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter. The department does not take such a decision lightly,” Garland said, disclosing his role in a rare public appearance on Thursday.
The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday looking for classified documents that Trump may have improperly removed from the White House.
The unprecedented search of a former president’s home unleashed a torrent of public criticism by Trump and his Republican allies including House GOP leaders in Congress. Garland’s statement about an ongoing investigation is also rare, although he was facing increasing pressure to explain the search.
The case docket indicated that the court had given Trump and his lawyers until Aug. 25 to respond to the government’s request to make the documents public.
Trump’s personal lawyer, Alina Habba, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the government’s motion to unseal the warrant.
Trump allies suggested the search warrant – which a federal judge had to sign off on after finding probable cause that a search would yield evidence of crimes – was politically motivated. Some conservative commentators also floated baseless conspiracy theories that FBI agents might have planted evidence.
The search and seizure of documents from Mar-a-Lago was part of an investigation into whether Trump unlawfully held onto presidential records, including classified materials, after leaving office in January 2021. Removing presidential records without authorization potentially violates a number of federal laws.
The Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have a longstanding practice of not speaking publicly about pending investigations, a policy rooted in concerns that they could wrongly implicate a person of criminal conduct who ultimately might not face any charges.