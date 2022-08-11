Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved a decision to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and the Justice Department is asking a judge to unseal the search warrant.

“I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter. The department does not take such a decision lightly,” Garland said, disclosing his role in a rare public appearance on Thursday.



Tags