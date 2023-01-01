After 28 years of service with the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission, Executive Director Fran
Thibodeaux has left her position and is enjoying a retirement life.
Although Thibodeaux’s retirement was only recently announced by the Iberia Parish Visitors and Convention Bureau, the tourism veteran said she actually left her post in October.
Thibodeaux said that after spending almost three decades at the facility, she was ready to make the change and had actually wanted to do so before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“When the pandemic hit it really hit us hard, a lot of our staff had to work remotely so it wasn’t the right time and we had to work through that,” Thibodeaux said.
According to a prepared statement, Thibodeaux guided the bureau through marketing and public relations campaigns targeting all sectors of the tourism economy which included collaborative efforts with her team, the media and both national and international tourism partners across all spectrums of the industry elevated the standing of the parish as a desired destination that is also primed for development.
“The trip, one of my greatest opportunities, has been amazing. I’m filled with gratitude and feel very blessed to have worked with so many good people over the years. It’s been my honor to serve Iberia Parish and Louisiana. I’ll definitely miss working with the Iberia Travel Team,” Thibodeaux said in the statement.
“Over the years together we’ve acquired new knowledge, laughed and supported each other. These moments shape my future and I will keep them with me always.”
With Thibodeaux’s departure, the Iberia Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau has begun discussions with Mike Tarantino and the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation to combine services due to both organizations identifying potential increased revenue from their common revenue stream, the parish occupancy tax, by shared staffing, marketing and facility operations.
Tarantino was appointed executive director of the IPVCB.
Thibodeaux said it is currently an exciting time to be at the IPVCS and she is confident that she has left the institution in capable hands.
“I know I am leaving my team and our office in the capable hands of Mike Tarantino and can't wait to see how he further extends Iberia Parish's impact in the tourism industry in the future,” Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux said she is enjoying retirement. After 28 years in a crucial role in Iberia Parish, adjusting to a more easygoing lifestyle has certainly been a big change, she said.
“What more can I ask for in this next itinerary of my life story, but to have good health and good people around me to live out my years with just as much vigor and joy as I’ve had these past 28 years."