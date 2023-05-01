talking
Sen. Mack “Bodi” White, R-Central during a Senate Finance Committee meeting. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)

More than a dozen proponents and nearly as many opponents came to the State Capitol Thursday to address lawmakers regarding Senate Bill 7, a proposal under consideration in the Senate Education Committee. It would require public libraries in Louisiana to set up a checkout card system that would restrict children’s access to materials deemed sexually explicit. Sen. Heather Cloud’s legislation provided definitions to determine what would qualify as unfit.

But after only three people took the mic to support the measure, Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, moved for the question on the bill. The procedure halts all debate for a vote on the issue at hand. More than 20 people waiting to speak on Cloud’s bill would not get the chance to do so.







