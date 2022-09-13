WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 72 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum.

The 72 signers on a letter sent late last week make up a third of the House Democratic caucus, which currently stands at 219.



