From 1959 to 1963, LSU students Isby Schexnayder and Salem Bullard were two friends from Louisiana and North Carolina.
The engineering students enjoyed class, but at the time, had no idea their work in four years would create a legacy on campus that continues today.
On Sunday, Schexnayder, 80, who is still a local consulting engineer, was honored by the LSU Foundation and the College of Engineering.
Bullard made a substantial contribution in Isby’s name to the Capstone Design Education Program through the LSU Foundation and the Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Department.
As a result, Mr. Bullard’s party, which included members of his and Isby’s families, was feted to several exclusive events culminating in a breakfast on Sunday.
The weekend provided a lot of memories for the families and friends who attended the honoring of Schexnayder with the Capstone Design Education Program.
Jordan Jopling, LSU’s Senior Director of Development gave the families a tour around campus which turned into a nostalgia tour.
“LSU is a place where lifelong friendships are formed every year. We are proud of all that Mr. Schexnayder and Mr. Bullard have accomplished as alumni and grateful that they remain involved,” Jopling said. “Mr. Bullard’s gift to support students in the Mechanical & Industrial Engineering Capstone Program will empower teams of LSU students solving real-world engineering problems. It will be a lasting tribute to their friendship and the power of teamwork.”
Bullard would point out, ‘Hey, Isby, remember who taught us Strength of Materials in that old building?’ Today, ‘that building’ is no longer as the College of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering is housed in a state-of-the art building, Patrick F. Taylor Hall.
It was a second exciting moment for the LSU graduates on a weekend no one thought there could be more exciting moments.
On Saturday, LSU hosted Alabama in football. LSU came into the game 6-2 but major underdogs. Why not? Alabama had dismantled Ohio State to win the NCAA National Championship in 2021 and lost to Georgia in the finals last year.
With Schexnayder and Bullard sitting in the University Suites for the game and meeting with LSU President William Tate, what could be better? Well, LSU upset Alabama, 32-31 with an overtime touchdown and two-point conversion. The noise caused two seismic events said LSU Geology Department Chairman Darrell Henry.
“We were treated royally, from meeting the president of LSU, William Tate, at a ‘tailgate,’ which was a beautiful reception, to the seats in the University Suites for the LSU-Alabama game,” Bullard said. “On Sunday morning, there was a brunch at the College of Engineering with the dean and representatives of the LSU Foundation.”
Dimitris E Nikitopoulos, Professor and Chair of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, was also a part of the historic weekend.
Bullard had a chance to reflect on his friend and study partner in school and said he credits much of his success to Schexnayder. Their impact started while they were students as both were inducted into the Engineering Honor Society, Tau Beta Pi.
Since graduating in 1963 they have remained supporters of the Tau Beta Pi and the Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Department. Now, in 2022, Bullard wanted his friend of 63 years to be honored in this way with a grant to the Capstone Design Fund in Isby’s name. The grant will fund student senior projects a hands-on program — in the Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Department into the future because of this endowment.
Bullard, a successful engineer, project manager, and entrepreneur in North Carolina, says he was moved to make the gift.
“At some point in our lives we should look back and acknowledge those who have helped us in ways large and small to achieve our success in life,” Bullard said. “I give that credit to LSU and to my friend, Isby.”
As much as Bullard remembers his classes and his friendship with Isby, there is one thing college students never forget: Food. While students, Julaine Deare married Isby and Bullard singled out Julaine Schexnayder, who had decorated career in teaching, public relations and wrote the popular column, “Bayou Wordsmith” for the Daily Iberian.
Bullard in his low-key humor, added, “Oh, and Julaine fed us well when we were studying while they were living in Married Student Housing!”