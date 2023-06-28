The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), the most trusted barometer of children’s classroom progress, has just delivered bad but expected news. Post COVID-19 lockdown testing found that kids are going backwards in both reading and math.

Thirteen-year-olds who took the NAEP test during the 2022-2023 school year performed at lower levels in math and reading, basic but essential disciplines. In reading, the average scores for 13-year-olds declined 4 points and 9 points in mathematics, compared to the previous assessments administered during the 2019-20 school year.