Put your hands together Dominion Voting Systems, the balloting firm that’s doggedly suing Fox News for defamation, seeking $1.6 billion in damages as recompense for the network’s relentless lies that Dominion’s 2020 machines were somehow rigged for Joe Biden.

This lawsuit is the gift that keeps on giving, as evidenced yet again this week with the release of sworn testimony from Rupert Murdoch himself.



