On August 31st I attended a presentation put on by LEDA, the first of five presentations in The Energy Series. It worked as a general overview of the state of energy production in Louisiana and of course the interconnected world we find ourselves in. My work in the industry as a climate activist and organizer brought me there and it will of course bring me to the rest of the series, which I plan to share with my local paper as it occurs. That said.
The presentation had three speakers, chief among them being Mark Zappi (Executive Director of the Energy Institute of Louisiana) and I would say the most grounded and centrist of the bunch were it not for the fact that I know our stance here is widely outside of the norm of the world at large. There were many statistics, both historical and contemporary, both on the basis of advancements of technology and advancements of climate change. Much discussion about the future of transitional fuels (and the tacit acceptance that we MUST appease the current status quo and endorse this framing) and that renewables are our future but the Just Aren’t There Yet (the cry of people heavily invested in concern trolling, to use modern parlance.) So, let’s talk about what there wasn’t.
No mention of the fact that the fossil fuel industry is incredibly subsidized, and that if they were on a level playing field with renewable energy, or if renewable energy was embraced with as much enthusiasm as the future as extraction is as a dying and noble profession (despite the absolute hell it puts all of its workers and their families through) it would have been long gone by now. There is a fundamental idea, a prayer for a miracle that we can have our cake and eat it too. That we will be able to science our way out of the impending apocalypse with a minute left on the clock and no timeouts. Well, we don’t have Drew Brees and we don’t have trick plays.
The other two speakers were Mike Moncla, a buffoon who wasted everyone’s time by spending five minutes ranting about an imagined enemy in the Biden administration (he has far more faith in Biden than I do in that case) and Harry Vorhoff from the governor’s office. A kind man with good and proper ideas and a distinct lack of an iron will to make demands that they be listened to.
We need not choose between these perspectives Louisiana. If we’re willing to seize power at the jobsite, at the ballot box, and within our communities we could force the hands of the ownership class and ensure a true brighter future and a just transition for all. But it’s going to take a lot of guts, and a lot of solidarity, and there is no one I would trust more to meet that challenge than the people of my state.