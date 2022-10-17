On August 31st I attended a presentation put on by LEDA, the first of five presentations in The Energy Series. It worked as a general overview of the state of energy production in Louisiana and of course the interconnected world we find ourselves in. My work in the industry as a climate activist and organizer brought me there and it will of course bring me to the rest of the series, which I plan to share with my local paper as it occurs. That said.

The presentation had three speakers, chief among them being Mark Zappi (Executive Director of the Energy Institute of Louisiana) and I would say the most grounded and centrist of the bunch were it not for the fact that I know our stance here is widely outside of the norm of the world at large. There were many statistics, both historical and contemporary, both on the basis of advancements of technology and advancements of climate change. Much discussion about the future of transitional fuels (and the tacit acceptance that we MUST appease the current status quo and endorse this framing) and that renewables are our future but the Just Aren’t There Yet (the cry of people heavily invested in concern trolling, to use modern parlance.) So, let’s talk about what there wasn’t.



Tags