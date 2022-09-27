The following awards were given during the 2022 Sugar Cane Festival Art Show Sponsored by Azalea Garden Club.
Sweepstakes Award - Margaret Melancon
Award of Horticultural Excellence - Millie Comeaux
Designer’s Choice Award - Versa Dore
DESIGNS
Fluttering Down - Versa Dore 1st, Millie Comeaux 3rd, HM Phyllis Cutrera, Sherry Darcey
Flight at Night - Versa Dore 1st, Margaret Melancon 2nd, Linda Davis 3rd, Crystal Landry Honorable Mention
A Burst of Blooms - Betty LeBlanc 1st, Millie Comeaux 2nd, Roxy Blanton 3rd, Francine Garzotto Honorable Mention
Educational Exhibit - Roxy Blanton 1st, Crystal Landry 2nd
Award of Merit - Annuals - Margaret Melancon
Award of Merit - Perennials - Darnelle Delcambre
Award of Merit - Bulbs, Corms, Rhizomes, Tubers - Millie Comeaux
Award of Merit - Roses - Darnelle Delcambre
Award of Merit-Decorative Foliage - Millie Comeaux
Arboreal Award-Flowering Shrubs and Trees - Margaret Melancon
Arboreal Award-Non-Flowering Shrubs and Trees - Versa Dore
Growers’ Choice Award-Cacti/Succulents/Bromeliads - Millie Comeaux
Collector’s Showcase Award-Collections - Versa Dore
Botanical Arts Photography Award - Sherry Darcey
PHOTOGRAPHY
Butterflies - Crystal Landry 1st , Roxy Blanton 2nd , Margaret Melancon 3rd , Millie Comeaux Honorable Mention
Birds - Versa Dore 1st , Linda Davis 2nd , Betty LeBlanc 3rd , Phyllis Cutrera Honorable Mention
Blooms - Sherry Darcey 1st , Roxy Blanton 2nd , Francine Garzotto 3rd , Millie Comeaux Honorable Mention
HORTICULTURE DIVISION
Margaret Melancon - (10) 1st Places, (4) 2nd Places, (4) 3rd Places, (2) Honorable Mentions
Millie Comeaux - (7) 1st Places, (6) 2nd Places, (1) 3rd Place, (6) Honorable Mentions
Versa Dore - (10) 1st Places, (3) 2nd Places, (4) 3rd Places, (3) Honorable Mentions
Phyllis Cutrera - (2) 1st Places, (4) 2nd Places, (6) 3rd Places, (7) Honorable Mentions
Glenn Stokes - (3) 1st Places, (5) 2nd Places, (1) 3rd Place, 11 Honorable Mentions
Darnelle Delcambre - (5) 1st Places, (1) 2nd Place, (4) Honorable Mentions
Amy Bernard - (3) 2nd Places, (1) 3rd Place, (1) Honorable Mention
Tina Mire - (1) 1st Place, (1) 3rd Place, (3) Honorable Mentions
Susan Wilhelm - (2) 2nd Places
Dana Griffin - (2) 2nd Places
Francine Garzotto - (1) 1st Place, (1) 2nd Place, (2) 3rd Places, (2) Honorable Mentions
Mary Trahan - (1) 1st Place, (1) 3rd Place (1) Honorable Mention
