Who doesn't love a burrito bowl? Try one with catfish Jan 31, 2023 1 hr ago

This recipe is provided to The Daily Iberian from the U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish Institute.

Ingredients

To prepare the Catfish
1 U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish filet, cut into 1 inch pieces
1 Tablespoon Avocado Oil
1 Teaspoon Paprika
1 Teaspoon Black Pepper
1 Teaspoon Cumin
1 Teaspoon Onion Powder
1 1/2 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
1/2 of a Bell Pepper, diced

To build the rest of the bowl
1 cup Rice (I used riced cauliflower to keep carbs down)
1/2 cup Seasoned Black Beans
1/4 cup of Mexican Blend Cheese
1/2 Tomato, diced
1/2 Avocado, sliced
1 Green Onion, diced
1 Tablespoon Sour Cream
Cilantro for garnish

Directions

Heat up a skillet on medium heat. Add the oil, catfish and bell pepper. Cook until peppers start to soften and catfish is thoroughly cooked, about five minutes.

While the catfish and peppers are cooking, heat up your rice and beans in the microwave.

Lower your skillet heat to low and add cumin, paprika, salt, pepper, and onion powder to the catfish and peppers. Thoroughly mix in for about one minute, then turn off the heat.

In whatever bowl you'd like to serve this dish in, add your rice as the bottom layer. Add beans next. Then add the catfish and peppers mixture.

Top with cheese, tomato, avocado, green onion, and sour cream.

I added a little more salt and pepper to taste. You may want to as well!

Garnish and ENJOY!