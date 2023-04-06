leafgrubs
Leaf galls on azaleas are caused by a fungus. 

 Photo by Heather Kirk-Ballard / LSU AgCenter

Noticed some type of alien growth on your azaleas this spring? I’ve recently gotten phone calls for strange growths on azalea shrubs that were described by the caller as what looked like “cauliflower ear” — enlarged and puffy. This condition is called leaf gall, and although they are unsightly and alien looking, these growths are not particularly serious.

Leaf gall can be common in Louisiana during early spring after extended periods of cool, wet weather. Two species of Exobasidium fungus cause this disease: one on azaleas and the other on camellias. Rhododendrons also can be affected, especially in spring.



