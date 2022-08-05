Purchase Access

I have the great fortune in my profession to get to visit many gardens. Some are associated with land-grant universities and some are large-scale nursery producers, with many having trial gardens to evaluate new plant cultivars. In addition, I get to visit public gardens including botanical gardens, arboretums and conservatories.

At each of these places, I find inspiration and new ideas for the garden and for future research. My job affords me a front-row seat to learn about new and upcoming varieties and new ways to design and plan landscapes. I also have the opportunity to meet people — from garden staff and volunteers to fellow garden viewers — and learn more about their gardening successes and challenges.



