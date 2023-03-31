Spring is here, and it’s time to get into the garden. Annuals, perennials, vines, groundcovers, shrubs, trees, fruits and veggies — oh my! With so many plants to choose from, where do we start? Well, just about every plant has potential in the garden, and springtime is a good time to get them in the ground.

When selecting plants for the landscape, you should consider not only the function the plant will serve but also the needs of the plant. This includes preferred temperatures, amount of sunlight, preferred soil type and pH and water needs.



