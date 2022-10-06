If you happen to be taking a walk in the all-too-brief temperate weather of October in Louisiana and stumble upon a tree with wide leaves and beautiful, yellow-orange fruit, don’t think about picking one and taking a bite. You will be in for a bitter disappointment.

That’s because what you’ve likely encountered is a persimmon tree, one that will eventually produce deliciously sweet fruit that— like autumn weather in Louisiana — is fleeting in its prime.



Tags