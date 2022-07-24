Queen
The Iberia Africa-American Historical Society is providing a symposium to the public highlighting a historical figure who has never received proper recognition in the community.

The IAAHS was recently awarded a Rebirth Grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to host the Queen Mother Moore Legacy symposium, which takes place on July 27 and is Moore’s 124th birthday.

MOORE
An 11x14 oil painting by the artist Antonio Loston will be silently auctioned as part of the many events planned for the Queen Mother Moore symposium on July 27. 
poster
A full day of activities is planned for the Queen Mother Moore Symposium in New Iberia


