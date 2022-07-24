The Iberia Africa-American Historical Society is providing a symposium to the public highlighting a historical figure who has never received proper recognition in the community.
The IAAHS was recently awarded a Rebirth Grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to host the Queen Mother Moore Legacy symposium, which takes place on July 27 and is Moore’s 124th birthday.
Phebe Hayes, Ph.D., with the IAAHS said the symposium will feature experts on the subject and provide a glimpse into the life and legacy of Moore.
Can you give the background of Queen Mother Moore and why the IAAHS is choosing to highlight her?
Audley Moore, also known as “Queen Mother Moore,” is honored for her activism on behalf of marginalized people around the world, especially Africans.
Fearless in her advocacy at a time when segregation was the law of the land in the United States, Queen Mother Moore fought to end violence against African Americans.
As a child of the Jim Crow South, lynchings were a reality of her young life. Her own grandfather had been lynched. As an adult, Queen Mother Moore worked tirelessly to bring attention to such violence and to demand justice for its victims. She is often viewed as the “Mother of Reparations” because of her demands for reparations for people of African descent.
In 1957 she presented a petition to the United Nations demanding reparations in the form of land and monetary compensation for African American descendants of enslaved men and women in the United States. In honor of her work and fight for justice, schools all over the world have been named after her.
Queen Mother Moore or Audley Moore was born on July 27, 1898 in rural Iberia Parish (Jeanerette). Her parents were St. Cyr and Ella Moore.
What is the IAAHS hoping to achieve with the symposium, and what should people expect?
The purpose of the QMM symposium is to commemorate her legacy and contributions to society on her birthday and in her home community. The Iberia African American Historical Society (IAAHS) was awarded a 2022 Rebirth Grant by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) for the purpose of teaching the public about Queen Mother Moore and her contributions to our local and national history.
IAAHS community member, Tiffany Caesar, Ph.D. wrote and submitted the proposal to the LEH on behalf of IAAHS. Dr. Caesar is currently a Mellon Fellow and History professor at Jackson State University.
What parts of the symposium are you particularly excited about?
The lineup of scholars who have been invited to present at this symposium are particularly exciting. Most of these scholars knew Queen Mother Moore personally. Our speakers include:
Ashley Farmer, Ph. D. (University of Texas-Austin); Akinyele Umoja, Ph.D. (Georgia State University) and Cassie Sade Turnipseed, Ph.D. (Mississippi Valley State University).
Members of Queen Mother Moore’s family (grandchildren) have also indicated their intention to attend our symposium. We’re all looking forward to meeting them.
Anything else you’d like to add?
IAAHS always celebrates our local African American history through public talks as well as through art.
This year, local artist Antonio Loston, has been commissioned to provide a painting of Queen Mother Moore which will be offered for sale in a silent auction at the end of the symposium.