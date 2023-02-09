During Catholic Schools Week, celebrated nationally Jan. 29-Feb. 4th, St. Edward School announced its 2022-23 Educator of the Year, 2nd grade teacher Mrs. Jessica Henke. Henke is married to Roger Henke and together they have two children, daughter Riley, a ULL student, and son Avery, who is a high school senior at Teurlings.

Jessica Henke holds two Bachelor's degrees from ULL, one in Business Management and the other in Education, and has been teaching at SES for the past 10 years. In addition to teaching, Jessica Henke is a dance choreographer and instructor in the Acadiana area for more than 35 years and an after school tutor for both SES and CHS students.



