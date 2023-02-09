During Catholic Schools Week, celebrated nationally Jan. 29-Feb. 4th, St. Edward School announced its 2022-23 Educator of the Year, 2nd grade teacher Mrs. Jessica Henke. Henke is married to Roger Henke and together they have two children, daughter Riley, a ULL student, and son Avery, who is a high school senior at Teurlings.
Jessica Henke holds two Bachelor's degrees from ULL, one in Business Management and the other in Education, and has been teaching at SES for the past 10 years. In addition to teaching, Jessica Henke is a dance choreographer and instructor in the Acadiana area for more than 35 years and an after school tutor for both SES and CHS students.
"Jessica Henke is kind and humble and her love for God, love for family, love for students and love for Catholic education is evident in all that she does" SES sais in its press release. "St. Edward School is honored to recognize Mrs. Jessica Henke as the 2023 Educator of the Year. Congratulations!"
SES also announced its 2022-23 Supporters/Achievers of the Year, Mrs. Peggy & Mr. Lawrence JeanBatiste.
Mrs. Peggy, attended SES from 1-8th grade and has been a supporter, along with her husband, Lawrence, for more than 40 years. She has been the financial secretary of the SES Booster Club for many years and was instrumental to the planning of the school's Centennial Celebration four years ago, as well as assisting with the last few Long Range Plans for SES.
She believes whole-heartedly in the mission of St. Katharine Drexel, the school's founder, as she is also an Associate Sister of the Blessed Sacrament - the order also founded by St. Katharine, as well as a member of the Drexel Society's St. Martinville Chapter.
Mr. Lawrence, and his company YL Trucking, was an inaugural sponsor of Pandapalooza more than 30 years ago and today they still sponsor various school events, giving graciously of their time and treasure.
"Both Mrs. Peggy and Mr. Lawrence are active members of St. Edward Church and incredible examples of how God means for us to live; in service to others" SES stated in its press release. "Congratulations Mrs. Peggy and Mr. Lawrence
JeanBatiste, 2023 Supporters/Achievers of the Year for SES!"