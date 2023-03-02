SLCC Spring Scholarship Reception
Buy Now

A reception for the 80-plus scholarship recipients (24 were from Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes) was held March 1st at 3 p.m. at the Health and Sciences Auditorium on the SLCC Lafayette Campus.

 Submitted Photo

More than $86,000 in scholarships were awarded to students at South Louisiana Community College for the Spring 2023 semester. In all, there were 24 scholarship winners from Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes. Through

the generosity of companies and individuals in Acadiana, these students will have a portion or nearly all of their tuition paid.



Tags