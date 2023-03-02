More than $86,000 in scholarships were awarded to students at South Louisiana Community College for the Spring 2023 semester. In all, there were 24 scholarship winners from Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes. Through
the generosity of companies and individuals in Acadiana, these students will have a portion or nearly all of their tuition paid.
"These scholarships give students a critical hand up on the necessary financial resources to meet their goals of attending and completing their college education," said Lana Fontenot, SLCC Foundation executive director. "Through generous support from our partners across Acadiana, our students are positioned to achieve their goals with a significantly reduced financial burden."
Recipients include a varied mix of majors at SLCC, from Registered Nursing and Nondestructive Testing Technology to General Studies and Information Technology. The donors are also a diverse group, with many tracing their
careers back to SLCC, like TJ Johnson. She started the Women in IT Scholarship because she wanted more women to enter the male-dominated field; Johnson hopes her scholarship will inspire them to follow their own path.
"It can be hard thriving in an environment where no one looks like you. That’s why I started the Women in IT scholarship. I want to encourage more women to finish their IT-based degree and to join the path I was so fortunate to travel. Supporting our SLCC students is an important endeavor for me. Someone was there for me when I was a student and I want to be a helping hand to someone else. These students are our future," said Johnson.
A reception for the 80-plus scholarship recipients was held March 1st at 3 p.m. at the Health and Sciences Auditorium on the SLCC Lafayette Campus.
Scholarship award winner from Iberia Parish:
• ACADIANA HEALTHCARE ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP IN NURSING –
CANDACE SOPHUS, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM NEW IBERIA
SUZETTE BRADLEY, GENERAL STUDIES MAJOR FROM NEW IBERIA
• CRAIG STRAIN MEMORIAL ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP
TANISHA JONES, BUSINESS MAJOR FROM NEW IBERIA
• H&B YOUNG FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP
TAYLOR ROBERTSON, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM NEW IBERIA
LATASHA TURNER, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM NEW IBERIA
• LAGCOE ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP
KARSON STANSBURY, INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY MAJOR FROM NEW IBERIA
• ROTARY OF LAFAYETTE SCHOLARSHIP
TRINITY PANYANOUVONG, BUSINESS MAJOR FROM NEW IBERIA
• RHETT FLASH MEMORIAL ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP
BLAIR FALGOUT, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM DELCAMBRE
Scholarship award winners from St. Martin Parish:
• ACADIANA HEALTHCARE ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP IN NURSING
AUBREIGH BENINTENDE, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM ST. MARTINVILLE
MISTY GAUTHIER, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM ST. MARTINVILLE
MADISON COCO, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM BREAUX BRIDGE
• ALICE S. JOHNSON SCHOLARSHIP
JADE THIBODEAUX, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM ST. MARTINVILLE
• CENTER FOR MINORITY EXCELLENCE ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP
STACEY THOMAS, GENERAL STUDIES MAJOR FROM BREAUX BRIDGE
• JOAN MAURICE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP
COURTNEY BENJAMIN, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM ST. MARTINVILLE
• MOODY COMPANY FOUNDATION; PINHOOK FOUNDATION ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP
JANET ROMERO, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM ST. MARTINVILLE
• ONE ACADIANA SCHOLARSHIP
LEANN ROSE, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM ST. MARTINVILLE
Scholarship award winners from St. Mary Parish:
• ACADIANA HEALTHCARE ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP IN NURSING –
JAMIKA MITCHELL, REGISTRED NURISNG MAJOR FROM CENTERVILLE
• CHARLIE ROE SCHOLARSHIP
OLIVER ADAMS, INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MAJOR FROM MORGAN CITY
• H&B YOUNG FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP
AUBREIGH BROUSSARD, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM MORGAN CITY
BRIANNA LEBLANC, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM PATTERSON
• MORGAN CITY OILFIELD FISHING RODEO SCHOLARSHIP
DHAKARI WASHINGTON, COMMERCIAL DIVING MAJOR FROM MORGAN CITY
KAYLA ALLEMAN, PRACTICAL NURSING MAJOR FROM MORGAN CITY
SETH BAHAM, BUSINESS MAJOR FROM MORGAN CITY
• COMMUNITY FIRST BANK SCHOLARSHIP
SHONDRA LOUVIERE, BUSINESS MAJOR FROM FRANKLIN