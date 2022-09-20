More than $80,000 in scholarships was awarded to students at South Louisiana Community College for the current Fall semester.
Through the generosity of companies and individuals in Acadiana, these students will have a portion or nearly all of their education for the Fall semester paid. Recipients include a diverse mix of majors at SLCC, from Registered Nursing and Nondestructive Testing Technology (NDT) to General Studies and Industrial Technology. The students also attend campuses throughout SLCC’s footprint across eight parishes.
Scholarships and local recipients, their majors, and hometowns are:
Acadiana Healthcare Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Marie Bodin, Practical Nursing (St. Martinville); Madison Patout, Practical Nursing (New Iberia); Jamika Mitchell, Registered Nursing (Centerville)
Bluewing Civil Consulting Scholarship in Civil Surveying and Mapping & Drafting and Design Technology - Jacob Guillot, Drafting and Design Technology (Erath)
Bristow Group Inc. Scholarship - Tyron Sweet, Aviation Maintenance Technology (New Iberia)
COX Communications Scholarship - Dylan Leblanc, Business (New Iberia); Kandise Owens, Business (Jeanertte); Aaliyah Miller, Practical Nursing (St. Martinville)
Curt Eysink Memorial Two-Year Workforce Endowed Scholarship in STEM - Karson Stansbury, Industrial Technology (New Iberia)
Emergency Physicians of Acadiana Scholarship - Cassandra Noel, Practical Nursing (New Iberia)
H&B Young Foundation Scholarship - Landon Lanclos, Marine Electronics Technology (Franklin); Taylor Robertson, Practical Nursing (New Iberia)
“These scholarships give students the financial resources to meet their educational goals and the confidence they need to succeed,” said Morgan Wampler, Development Officer at SLCC. “Through generous support and community partnerships, we are able to support students poised to make a difference in our communities.”