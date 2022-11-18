A New Iberia teacher has added another title to her name, State Director.
The Southern Region of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is comprised of two states: Louisiana and Texas. Members cast their inaugural votes in October following the national convention and elected Carmelita B. Roberts to represent and serve Louisiana.
Louisiana State Director Roberts is a 32-year member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, having experiences in every facet of proven leadership and various earned certifications.
“I am humbled to serve the Zeta sisterhood and will always be grateful the delegation decided to put me to the test,” Roberts said.
Roberts is currently a pre-kindergarten teacher at Sugarland Elementary School with 30 years of experience in Early Childhood Education. Roberts has served the sorority in various local, state, regional, and international levels.
Most recently. she served as the Southern Region Protocol Coordinator and is a past president of Upsilon Upsilon Zeta Chapter president of Iberia Parish. She served as the chapter's president for ten years.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded Jan. 16, 1920 on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. The sorority now has 125,000 members across the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.