A New Iberia teacher has added another title to her name, State Director.

The Southern Region of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is comprised of two states: Louisiana and Texas. Members cast their inaugural votes in October following the national convention and elected Carmelita B. Roberts to represent and serve Louisiana.



