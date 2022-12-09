It can stay pretty warm here in Louisiana during the winter months, and with temperatures in the upper 80s this whole week, it can feel like island time while the rest of the country experiences cooler temperatures.

However, we are fortunate to live in a climate where subtropical and tropical plants can grow. Our growing season is extended, and we can enjoy a diversity of plants. One such plant, the Norfolk Island pine, has become a popular holiday staple and is commonly seen and sold this time of year.



