The numbers on fertilizer labels represent the percentage by weight of nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K), and the numbers are printed in order of N-P-K. This all-purpose 20-20-20 formulation has 20% by weight of each nutrient.

 Photo by Heather Kirk-Ballard / LSU AgCenter

As plants put on new growth this spring, they can benefit from essential nutrients that help them become healthy and strong. Plants can be very different and have their own unique requirements, but there is one universal gardening rule when it comes to fertilizing — and that is to make an annual application of fertilizer in the early spring when plants are in full growth mode.

Fertilizers encourage new growth and the production of flowers and fruits. This new growth is very tender and can be damaged by freezing temperatures. Early spring after the danger of the last frost has passed is the ideal time to fertilize.



