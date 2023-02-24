peggymartin
Peggy Martin roses at Peggy Martin’s house. Photo provided by Pierre Bouchee and Jan Pesses, of the St. Tammany Parish Master Gardeners Association

The LSU AgCenter is proud to announce its first Louisiana Super Plant selection for 2023, and it is none other than the Peggy Martin rose. Also known as the Katrina rose, most Louisiana residents know this rambling rose. If you’ve spotted the profuse, deep pink bloomers climbing on trellises or fences this spring, you’ve seen one of the most beautiful, easy-care roses of the South.

Peggy Martin is a multi-stemmed, deciduous, woody vine with a twining and trailing growth habit. It features showy clusters of fragrant, deep pink flowers and dark green foliage and is thankfully thornless. This rose is an excellent choice for vertical growth and for trellising. Its dainty pink flowers grace the archways of many a walking path across the Gulf South.



