NSU annnounces Fall graduates from the Teche area STAFF REPORTS Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Northwestern State University awarded 646 degrees to 636 graduates during Fall 2022 Commencement Dec. 15-16.Fall graduates are listed by hometown:Abbeville - Emily Harrington, Bachelor of Arts; Autumn Rougeaux, Bachelor of General StudiesBaldwin - Lakesha Colar, Master of Arts in TeachingBreaux Bridge - Mary Hernandez, Master of Arts in TeachingCharenton - Tasia Burgess, Bachelor of ArtsErath - Kelbi Mills, Associate of General StudiesFranklin - Zabreana Daniels, Associate of General StudiesJeanerette - Josh Freeman, Bachelor of Applied ScienceNew Iberia - Payton Romero, Bachelor of Science, Megan Lasalle, Bachelor of Science in NursingSt. Martinville - Karlton Roberson, Associate of Science in Nursing; Carolannae Delahoussaye, Jami Duplantis Bachelor of Science