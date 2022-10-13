Following a decorated student career in high school, Morgan Landry follows up on her NISH resume with an impressive list of honors from Northwestern State including being selected for its 2022 homecoming court.
Morgan Landry, a 2019 NISH graduate and class president and a member of beta, National Honor Society, soccer, band, jacket assembly, among other school clubs and activities, has been honored as a member of the Northwestern State homecoming court.
NSU made the formal announcement eariler in the week.
Landry is a senior biology pre-med major and is the daughter of Miranda Landry. She is the 2022 Miss NSU. Landry is a member and past section leader of the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band and President of Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Service Fraternity.
She is also a member of Phi Mu Fraternity, has served CPC as a Gamma Chi, Alpha Epsilon Delta, Catholic Student Organization, Purple Jackets, Order of Omega, Demon Mentor Network, Natchitoches Lions Club and serves as a Presidential Ambassador. Landry is vice president for the American Society for Microbiology and treasurer for Beta Beta Beta Biological Honor Society. She is a third year JOVE Research Scholar, 2022 Pi Kappa Phi Rose Queen and recipient of an Academic Excellence Scholarship, Outstanding Student Award and Presidential Honors Scholarship.
Bailey Willis of Opelousas and Ebenezer "Eb" Aggrey of Baton Rouge were selected as queen and king of the 2022 Homecoming Honor Court..