Morgan Landry
 Image submitted by Miranda Landry

Morgan Landry, a 2019 NISH graduate and class president and a member of beta, National Honor Society, soccer, band, jacket assembly, among other school clubs and activities, has been honored as a member of the Northwestern State homecoming court.

NSU made the formal announcement eariler in the week.