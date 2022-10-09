New Iberia Senior High has announced its Homecoming festivities for the school year with the theme “Home SWEET Homecoming.” NISH has also announced its Homecoming Court.
The NISH Homecoming events include:
Monday, Oct. 10 — Powderpuff Football Game — Senior Girls vs. Junior Girls Flag Football with Boy Cheerleaders 6 p.m. kickoff at the NISH Stadium
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Girl’s Volleyball Game vs. Sulphur — Freshman play at 4 p.m., junior varsity plays at 5 p.m., varsity plays at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Homecoming Parade and Jacket Jam Pep Rally. The parade will leave the NISH parking lot at 5 p.m. and travel north on Jefferson Terrace to Main Street and return to NISH. The Jacket Jam Pep Rally will take place immediately after the parade in the boys gym.
Thursday, Oct. 13 — 6 p.m. boy’s gym — Volleyball tournament between the Class of 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 and a faculty team.
Friday, Oct. 14 — Alumni Tea at lunch — NISH main entrance, pep rally at 1:30 in the boy’s gym, football game at 7 p.m. at NISH Yellow Jacket Stadium, NISH vs. Barbe. The Homecoming Queen and Maids will be announced at halftime.
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Homecoming Dance in the boy’s gym from 8 — 11 p.m.
The NISH Homecoming Court consists of Arriona Alexander, Marina Bagala, Havilland Boutte, Zoriahn Davis, Alyssa Garrette, Cecile Granger, Madison Helms, Yahaira Mora, Vanna Pham, Jasmine Picard, Kelsie Potier, Ally Provost, Laila Sigure, Jaci Suarez, Avery Tourney and Brooklyn Vice.