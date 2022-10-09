NISH Homecoming
Buy Now

Front/bottom row - left to right: Jasmine Picard, Vanna Pham, Brooklyn Vice, Avery Tourney, 2nd row - left to right: Marina Bagala, Ally Provost, Yahaira Mora, Kelsie Potier, 3rd row - left to right: Jaci Suarez, Madison Helms, Zoriahn Davis, Cecile Granger, Top row - left to right: Arriona Alexander, Alyssa Garrette, Havilland Boutte, Laila Sigure.

 Image provided by NISH

New Iberia Senior High has announced its Homecoming festivities for the school year with the theme “Home SWEET Homecoming.” NISH has also announced its Homecoming Court.

The NISH Homecoming events include:



Tags