Ceremony of Thanksgiving 2023
Pictured left to right: John Indest, Louise Moore, Melissa Dworaczyk, Father Donald Bernard, Anesha Burgess. Moore and Dworaczyyk were honored for their service to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center.

On Wednesday, the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center held a Ceremony of Thanksgiving at St. Katharine Drexel Life Center marking its 47th year of serving the poor and needy of Iberia Parish.

The ceremony started with a prayer and reflection by Father Donald Bernard, pastor of St. Edward Church. Father Bernard reflected on the theme, "Arise from your Eucharistic Thanksgiving and go and find God in the people!" He stated that we can all do something to help others and there we will find blessings.



