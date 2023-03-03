Pictured left to right: John Indest, Louise Moore, Melissa Dworaczyk, Father Donald Bernard, Anesha Burgess. Moore and Dworaczyyk were honored for their service to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center.
On Wednesday, the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center held a Ceremony of Thanksgiving at St. Katharine Drexel Life Center marking its 47th year of serving the poor and needy of Iberia Parish.
The ceremony started with a prayer and reflection by Father Donald Bernard, pastor of St. Edward Church. Father Bernard reflected on the theme, "Arise from your Eucharistic Thanksgiving and go and find God in the people!" He stated that we can all do something to help others and there we will find blessings.
Third graders from St. Edward School led by Music Director Kay Green sang several songs to entertain the attendees.
John Indest, Executive Director of the Center, made a presentation on the work of the center and asked for support during the Annual Lenten Campaign. Indest stated that the center helps approximately 100 families a week, Monday through Thursday, with utility bills, rent, and other housing assistance, food, clothing, TWIC cards, work clothing, ID's and other needs.
Individual donations and churches account for the vast majority of the income received by the center, which has no paid staff.
"I know God is blessing our work and we ask for your prayers for a successful campaign and for the families in need whom we serve," said Indest.
Anesha Burgess, President of the Board of Directors of the Center, then honored Louise Moore as Volunteer of the Year 2023.
"Louise has been a faithful volunteer for over 12 years," Burgess shared with the audience. "She gets great joy from helping people in any way that she can. Working at the center she is able to help families with their utility bills,
food, clothing and other physical needs, but she really enjoys talking to them about their families, getting to know them and praying with them. Louise feels so blessed and wants to share her blessings.
"She is a faith-filled woman who is a life-long member of St. Edward Church which she opens every morning for daily Mass. She is involved in numerous church activities and also volunteers at St. Francis Diner. She has four children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, many of whom were on hand for the Ceremony. Louise is a busy person, but if anyone needs help she will find time to help them."
The center also honored Melissa Dworaczyk as Community Supporter of the Year 2023.
"Eight years ago, Melissa helped the center envision a development plan and helped us implement an annual fundraising campaign. Since that time, the annual campaign has been extremely successful, enabling us to help hundreds of families in Iberia Parish who are struggling to pay their bills, whom we otherwise could not help," said Burgess. "Melissa continues to do the bulk of the work on the campaign, designing the materials, coordinating with the printers, distributing the materials to committee members and doing the mail-outs. Melissa does this with a smile on her face and infinite patience, while
working as Development Director at St. Edward School and taking care of her growing family.
"She has been married to the love of her life, Roger, for 37 years. They have four children and ten grandchildren. She is a member of Nativity of Our Lady Church and volunteers with many organizations in the community, particularly Catholic High where in 2014 she was named Catholic High's Supporter / Achiever of the Year. Melissa's favorite Bible verse is Proverbs 3:24, 'Do not withhold good from those to it is due, when you have the power to act.'"