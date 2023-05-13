Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Jared Barrul, 514 Loreauville Road, to Melodia Amador Torres, 514 Loreauville Road
David Barnes Jr., 132 Reynolds St., to Shanica Renee Hales, 132 Reynolds St.
Zachary Dale Slaughter, 806 Texaco St., to Heidi Lynn Delcambre, 806 Texaco St.
Wilder James Breaux Jr., 408 Wayne St., to Stephanie Nicole Bourque, 408 Wayne St.
Blake Andrew Stovall, 1719 Coteau Holmes Road, St. Martinville, to Chelsea Lynn Simar, 1719 Coteau Holmes Road, St. Martinville
David Manuel III, 1302 Adrian St., to Bonnie Lynn Louis, 1302 Adrian St.
Joseph Emcy Davis Jr., 1356 Julia St., to Tonia Beryl Conner Bertrand, 1356 Julia St.
Brandon Heath Barker, 506 Emmeline St., to Lacey Michele LeBlanc, 506 Emmeline St.
Brian Charles Gregory, 1417 Frankie St., to Taylor Reneé Migues, 1417 Frankie St.
Calem J. O’Quinn, 1014 Peggy St., to Kayla Lynn Myers, 908 Julia St.
Dylan Matthew Courville, 916 Iberia St., to Megan Christine Woods, 2619 Lester St.
Cade Michael Olivarez, 4702 Plantation Village Drive, to Makenzie Michele Burleigh, 4702 Plantation Village Drive
Brady Joseph Bourgeois, 7368 Main Hwy. St., St. Martinville, to Ashlen Michele Tyler, 107 Estate Drive
Jennifer Jones Jones, 1101 Daspit Road, to Kassondra Denise Lightfoot, 1101 Daspit Road
Donald Ray Brown, 921 Ann St., to Carol A. St. Julian, 921 Ann St.
Andrew Blake Thomasson, 705 Ashton St., to Robyn Elizabeth Louviere, 705 Ashton St.
Hung Thinh Nguyen, 716 S. Lewis St., to Sathea Huynth Thach, 716 S. Lewis St.
Dana Gerard Palmer Jr., 3317 Railroad Road, to Shannon Comeaux Borel, 3317 Railroad Road
Michael James Viator, 2303 Sheila Drive, to Sherry Ann Ryder, 2303 Sheila Drive
Donald William McKinney Jr., 135 Guadlajara, to Kathryn Ann O’Haver, 135 Guadalajara
Ned Michael Davis, 1001 E. Dale St., to Heather Marie Gates, 1001 E. Dale St.
Toby R. Breaux, 512 L. Dubois, To Hannah Elaine Derouen, 512 L. Dubois
Paul Anthony Breaux II, 408 Berg Court, Youngsville, to Alexis Nicole Bourque, 408 Berg Court, Youngsville
Colby Jude Hebert, 4017 Jack Brooks Road, to Emily Catherine Ransonet, 4017 Jack Brooks Road
Dane Jude Romero, 1240 Collins Road, Erath, to Ashley Michelle Duhon, 1240 Collins Road, Erath
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.