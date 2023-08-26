Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Shane Anthony Myers, 5610 W. Old Spanish Trail, to Katie Marie Miller, 5610 W. Old Spanish Trail.
Haidan Matthew Lefevre, 8305 Coteau Road, to Elizabeth Marie Moneaux, 6518 Lindy Lane.
Luke Wilton Latiolais, 3616 Coulee Road, to Lauren Edity Hebert, 2217 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville.
Juawaan David Hill, 605 Caliente St., to Chanda Cherelle Harding, 1602 Rogers St.
Kalun James Dugas, 10411 Gondron Road, St. Martinville, to Miranda Rae Wilson, 10411 Gondron Road, St. Martinville.
Jonathan Hunter Johnson, 915 Ann St., to Joantress Denzel Warner, 915 Ann St.
Brent Regan Richard, 304 S. Central, Delcambre, to Carey Gail Boutte, 3014 S. Central, Delcambre.
William Jerome Druilhet, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail, to Faythella Shaunail Essex, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail.
Da’vonne Patrick Griffin, 5704 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, Jeanerette, to Emily Ann Lopez, 5704 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, Jeanerette.
Henry Lee Charpentier, 4918 S. Freyou Road, to Wanda Lynn Hebert, 4918 S. Freyou Road.
Justin Paul Michael Mire, 7756 Main Hwy., St. Martinville, to Paige Kathryn Weaver, 7756 Main Hwy., St. Martinville.
Darwin Troy Perro, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road, to Dione Denise Milton, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road.
Christopher Anthony Watkins, 327 Weeks St., to Cecily Centrale Reynolds, 1550 Threadneedle St.
Jeremy Clayton Johnson, 101 Entrée Ave., to Sadie Nikole Carline, 101 Entrée Ave.
William Howard Fred Davis, 2131 N. 11th St., to Tara Leann Robinson, 2131 N. 11th St.