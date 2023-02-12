Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Jake Anthony Theriot, 3805 Catahoula Hwy., St. Martinville, to Tammy Lynn Bienvenu, 3805 Catahoula Hwy., St.. Martinville.
Braxton Roberick Prince, 8580 Park Central Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas, to Blondiana Latricia Guy, 8580 Park Central Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas.
Colin Ryan Trahan, 5009 Bob Acres Road, Delcambre, to Brittney Marcelle Couvillion, 5009 Bob Acres Road, Delcambre.
Brandon Earl Gorman, 606 Osage, Franklin, to Kayla Elizabeth Broussard, 110 Florida St., Jeanerette.
Eli Zachary Braud, 118-A Gary Lane, Morgan City, to Jami Lynn Kidder, 811 Ditch Ave., Morgan City.
Warner Johnson, 3140 Fourth St., Berwick, to Elouise Thomas, 300 Degravelle Road, Amelia.
Adriaan Stefan Van Der Merwe, 117 Fred Nicholson, Pretoria, Georgia, to Benjames Yodmaneewong, 531132 Moo 10, Phrapradeang, SA.
Andrew Jerard Jr., 1901 Kilkenny St., to Leslie Virginia Christensen, 1901 Kilkenny St.
Edward Joseph Guillory Jr., 20301 Hwy. 182, Jeanerette, to Latoya Michelle Shaw, 20301 Hwy. 182, Jeanerette.
Brandon James Derouen, 13822 S. Hospital Drive, Abbeville, to Kylie Elizabeth Luquette, 13822 S. Hospital Drive, Abbeville.
Brock Anthony Boyance, 501 Darby Lane, to Brittnay Laynette Fontenette, 501 Darby Lane.
Paul Victor Gova Grayford, 13901 Belles Lane, Orlando, Florida, to Courtney Mei-hua LeBlanc, 13902 Belles Lane, Orlando, Florida.
Somsa At Changkachith, 1410 Howard St., to Manivanh Desormeaux, 1039 Kompackdee Lane, St. Martinville.
Matthew John Albert, 1211 Van Brocklin Road, to Haley Brook Peters, 1211 Van Brocklin Road.
Raymore Joseph Alexander, 5105 Elizabeth Plessala Lane, to Amanda Ruth Hecker, 1519 Mullens Road.
Robert Williams Hartman III, 6919 Coteau Road, to Latisha Nicole Segura, 6919 Coteau Road.
Roger Dale Moore, 4068 Irish Bend Road, Franklin, to Barbara Ann Sowards, 4068 Irish Bend Road, Franklin.
Grant Amery August, 111 Cautillion Drive, Youngsville, to Natalie Ann Dugar, 111 Cautillion Drive, Youngsville.
Michael Joseph Romero, 1605 Jane St., to Renee Eleanor Bonin, 1605 Jane St.
Travis Jude Lancon, 5416 West Hwy. 90, to Megan Viator Duplantis, 5416 West. Hwy. 90.
Anthony Edwards Jr., 4412 Admiral Doyle Drive, to Erin Anne Robinson, 4412 Admiral Doyle Drive.
Arnold Bernard Washington, 20021 Hwy. 182 W, Jeanerette, to Christine Renee August, 20021 Hwy. 182 W, Jeanerette.
John Michael Albright, 1216 Oak View Drive, to Shelby Lynn Thibodeaux, 768 Hwy. 668, Jeanerette.
Logun Roy Louviere, 2304 Darnall Road, to Alejandra Elvira Mendoza, 2304 Darnall Road.
James Bonin Falterman III, 110 Country Club Drive, to Kimberly Lynn Rink, 108 Bayou Boeuf Road, Morgan City.
Trey Renen’ Demouchet, 808 Jefferson Terrace, to Ashley Nacole Moore, 823 Church St., Jeanerette.
