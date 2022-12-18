Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Drew Michael LeBlanc, 117 Cypress Sunset Drive, Broussard, to Alana Marie Bacas, 117 Cypress Sunset Drive, Broussard.
Jonathan Blake Murray, 4113 Jack Brooks Road, to Marissa Ann Prados, 4113 Jack Brooks Road.
Tydrick Dont’e Chevalier, 429 Hwy. 318, Franklin, to Narcy Felecia Eloise Miller, 714 Henshaw Drive.
Anthony Michael Taylor, 101 Olivewood Drive, Lafayette, to Haley Michelle Miller, 101 Olivewood Drive, Lafayette.
Hunter Joseph Delcambre, 6809 S. Freetown Road, to Mallorie Ann Reaux, 6809 S. Freetown Road.
Joshua James Breaux, 421 E. Main St., to Lauren Elizabeth Barton, 421, E. Main St.
Alex Michael Trahan, 516 Kirk St., to Karlee Kae Dahlquist, 516 Kirk St.
Austin Paul Waggenspack, 6805 Fremin Road, to Autumn Elizabeth Guillotte, 6805 Fremin Road.
James Frank Landry, 7308 Danielle Road, to Linda Barras Dore, 7308 Danielle Road.
Danail Inthavongsy, 39394 Legacy Lake Drive, Gonzales, to Taylor Leigh Touchet, 39394 Legacy Lake Drive, Gonzales.
Allen John LeBlanc Jr., 5309 C. Viator Road, to Jaci Ann Viator, 5309 C. Viator Road.
Kobi Antoine Lombes, 922 Fourth St., Morgan City, to Olivia Claire Kraemer, 922 Fourth St., Morgan City.
Gregory James Brooks Jr., 4007 Rue Martine, to Tosombra Adesia Collins, 4007 Rue Martine.
Wilson Joseph Sampy, 109 W. Dale St., to Dionne Antoinette Obodozie, 109 W. Dale St.
Cruz Bronson Stansbury, 4708 Stein Road, to Christina Lynn Andre, 4708 Stein Road.
Justin Nicholas Labiche, 614 Kyle Landry Road, to Kaci Lynn Hebert, 614 Kyle Landry Road.
Victor Felix Puentes Mirola, 10234 Hwy. 182, Franklin, to Danielle Woolbright Box, 10234 Hwy. 182, Franklin.
Dillon James Judice, 117 Crepe Myrtle Lane, to Jennifer Mae Rose, 117 Crepe Myrtle Lane.
Christopher Washipack, 219 Woodland Drive, to Jeanne Marie Verret, 219 Woodland Drive.
Brady Michael Milanes, 5304 Lantana Lane, Bossier City, to Ricki Lyn Alvarez, 5304 Lantana Lane.
Wesley Len Waldroup, 4100 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas, to Hanna Elizabeth Tucker, 4100 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas.
