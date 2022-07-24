Ricardo Zimbalist Perro, 1600 Monnot Road, Jeanerette, to Jamie Lynn Dauphine, 1600 Monnot Road, Jeanerette.
Earl Miller Dautain Jr., 600 Mixon St., to Ashley Leanna Perro, 600 Mixon St.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Ricardo Zimbalist Perro, 1600 Monnot Road, Jeanerette, to Jamie Lynn Dauphine, 1600 Monnot Road, Jeanerette.
Earl Miller Dautain Jr., 600 Mixon St., to Ashley Leanna Perro, 600 Mixon St.
Nathaniel Anthony Messinger, 337 Weeks St., to Samantha Michelle Borland, 337 Weeks St.
Arne Todd Simon II, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trial, to Laurie Thistlewaite Falgout, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail.
Julian Wayne Arceneaux, 106 Caroline St., to Morgan Paige Spears, 321 Valley View.
Patrick Jude Willis Jr., 505 Fontelieu Drive, to Kayla Marie Derousselle, 505 Fontelieu Drive.
Peter Allen Stamey, P. O. Box 883, Loreauville, to Mary Frances Anaise Kibbe Adams, P. O. Box 883, Loreauville.
Janice Marie Conley, 2911 Coteau Road, to Stacey Lea Langlinais, 2911 Coteau Road.
Albert Johnson Jr., 126 Briar Green Drive, Youngsville, to Japaria Shantell Batiste, 126 Briar Green Drive, Youngsville.
Blaze Joseph Morvant, 302 Jacqueline Drive, to Kiara Rayna Waguespack, 308 S. Landry Drive.
Theo Lamar Green, 638 Eighth St., Franklin, to Twona Monique Fine, 638 Eighth St., Franklin.
Tyler Fitch, 1118 St. Peter St., Jeanerette, to Courtney Janeé Broussard, 2608 Oliner Road, Jeanerette.
Umeed Akhtar, 600 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, to Teresa Lean Gibson, 600 W. Admiral Doyle Drive.
Peter Michael Derouen, 330 Country Club Drive, to Josie Angeline Hebert, 330 Country Club Drive.
Reginald Proctor, 906 Inez Ave., to Erica Anastasia Lockett, 906 Inez Ave.
Aaron Jacob Campo, 213 Oday Road, to Erica Marie Laviolette, 213 Oday Road.
Jabari Ayinde Pierre, 133 Day St., to Tishana Shanell Wilson, 133 Day St.
Chase Joseph Langlois, 2750 Millerville Road, Baton Rouge, to Meghan Elizabeth Scully, 2750 Millerville Road, Baton Rouge.
Gaston Lyle Broussard, 2000 Sugarmill Road, to Mary Hebert Taylor, 609 Landview Drive.
Copyright © 1997- • The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.