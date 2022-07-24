Purchase Access

Ricardo Zimbalist Perro, 1600 Monnot Road, Jeanerette, to Jamie Lynn Dauphine, 1600 Monnot Road, Jeanerette.

Earl Miller Dautain Jr., 600 Mixon St., to Ashley Leanna Perro, 600 Mixon St.



