Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Johnathon James Williams, 305 Wayne St., to Gail Lanae Fontenette, 305 Wayne St.
Dylan Michael Hohle, 115 Milton Estates Lane, Youngsville, to Kayla Renee Sohm, 115 Milton Estates Lane, Youngsville.
Alan Joseph Thomas, 210 Whispering Meadows Road, Broussard, to Emily Claire Langlinais, 210 Whispering Meadows Road, Broussard.
John Thomas Whittier, 1901 Forest Avenue, Richland, Washington, to Katherine Elizabeth Rader, 1901 Forest Avenue, Richland, Washington.
Leighton Joseph Smith, 3601 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette, to Carissa Lynette Green, 3601 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette.
Killan Craig Schaubert, 426 Domingues St., Jeanerette, to Kelsey Reneé Charpentier, 426 Domingues St., Jeanerette.
Carey Robertson Jackson Jr., 404 Anderson St., to Gertrude Louis Collins, 404 Anderson St.
Jacob Escobar Castillo, 4905 Wellman Drive, to Laura Hernandez Hernandez, 4905 Wellman Drive.
Cameron Wallace Bodin, 2813 Sugarmill Road, to Jahraya Rachelle Jeanlouis, 2813 Sugarmill Road.
Christian Taylor Moreau, 10782 Wyngate Park Drive, South Jordan, Utah, to Faye Elizabeth Foret, 10782 Wyngate Part Drive, South Jordan, Utah.
Austin Jude Champagne, 102 East Drive, to Madison Claire Myers, 102 East Drive.
Jordy Lee Roters, 106 W. Tampico St., to Enjolee Elizabeth Delcambre-Janice, 106 W. Tampico St.
Jason Anthony Viltz, 704 Park Ave., to Melissa Nicole Derouen, 704 Park Ave.
Drey Anthony Landry, 11701 LA Hwy. 89, Erath, to Keely René Broussard, 11701 LA Hwy. 89, Erath.
Justin Lee Bowen, 1407 Derouen Road Extension, to Ashley Brook Knepper, 1407 Derouen Road Extension.
Caleb Jude Migues, 1000 Trotter St., to Claire Catherine-Patricia Broussard, 308 W. Tampico St.
Aaron James Deshotels, 3105 Jack Brooks Road, to Mary Elizabeth Little, 3105 Jack Brooks Road.
Jordan Lawrence Hargrave, 2818 Coteau Road, to Brooke Ashley Sumrall, 2818 Coteau Road.
Hunter B. Rogers, 611 Molbert Lane, Breaux Bridge, to Marian Amber Nicole Olivier, 611 Molbert Lane, Breaux Bridge.
