Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Travis Paul Melancon, 4303 Forest LeBlanc Road, to Ashley Gowan Neuville, 4303 Forest LeBlanc Road.
Donald Keith Talley, 8814 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette, to Teresa Gaither Bonin, 8814 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette.
Alejandro Javier Pantoja-Cruz, 11804 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette, to Meagan Danielle Langley, 11804 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette.
Riley Joseph Broussard, 509 Randy Drive, to Patience Sandra Duhon, 509 Randy Drive.
Alex Ian Moris Sanchez, 11804 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette, to Cesiia Marie Pantoja Cruz, 11804 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette.
Javon Markell Webb, 1509 Adam St., to Veronica Laniece Johnson, 1509 Adam St.
Euclide Joseph Babin Jr., 900 Mississippi St., to Murphy Deon Jenkins, 900 Mississippi St.
Clay Joseph Chambers, 1000 Crochet Road, to Zoe Renee Segura, 1000 Harold Landry Road.
Travis Lamont Ina, 310 Dodson St., to Manivone Keoyothy, 310 Dodson St.
Kongthavongnakhone Thidsorn, 3315 General Patton St., Youngsville, to Lashawna Marie Broussard, 3315 General Patton St., Youngsville.
Anthony Paul Rideaux, 109 Prairie Road N, Franklin, to Latisha Ladet Thomas, 109 Prairie Road N, Franklin.
Eric Lee Vincent, P. O. Box 964, Franklin, to Equanna Danielle Gable, P. O. Box 964, Franklin.
Corey Robert Duval, 205 Leon St., to Theresa Lynn Theriot, 205 Leon St.
Morgan Joseph Wooley, 605 W. Mills Avenue, Breaux Bridge, to Skyla Louise Stansbury, 605 W. Mills Avenue, Breaux Bridge.
Jeremy Jevon Guy, 4104 Northside Road, to Javashia Vanae Talmore, 4104 Northside Road.
Christopher Hayden Patin Prince, 306 Inez Drive, Jeanerette, to Alexis Gabrielle Lima, 306 Inez Drive, Jeanerette.
