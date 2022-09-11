Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Brandon Anthony Capote, 3209 George Sigue Road, to Brittany Nicole Melancon, 3209 George Sigue Road.
Lawrence Boudreaux Jr., 1311 Captain Cade Road, to Penny Marie Labit, 1311 Captain Cade Road.
Sharon Anne Hebert, 141 Rio Vista Drive, Madison, Tennessee, to Misty Dawn Painter, 141 Rio Vista Drive, Madison, Tennessee.
Merritt Tyrone Jones, 203 Wayne St., to Leticia Rena Berard, 203 Wayne St.
Cordell Louis Fontenette, 1502 St. Joseph St., to Belinda Lively Landry, 1502 St. Joseph St.
Harrison Thibeaux, 625 W. Washington St., to Manessa Lynn Narcisse, 625 W. Washington St.
Trey James Marceaux, 2505 Aliboo Drive, to Sydnie Rae Whitman, 2505 Aliboo Drive.
Jake R. Bergeron, 917 Bonnet St., to Sara Kristicevich Young, 917 Bonnet St.
Brandon Keith Vergenal, 419 Missouri St., to Trang Thingoc Nguyen, 419 Missouri St.
Nicholas William Smith, 614 McDonald St., to Grace Laura Aucoin, 614 McDonald St.
Kenwin Jovon Lewis, 604 Bayard St., to Suzy Marie Antoine, 204 Deare St.
George Benjamin Lewis III, 900 Mississippi St., to Darnell Travon Thibodeaux, 900 Mississippi St.
Joshua Joseph Delahoussaye, 2410 Snapper Road, to Leah Lavonne Owens, 2410 Snapper Road.
Kenyatta Sherman Borel, 533 Guiberteau St., Jeanerette, to Alicia Marie Copp, 533 Guiberteau St., Jeanerette.
