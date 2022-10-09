Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Solomon Charles Edward Burney, 1223 Bayou Portage Road, St. Martinville, to Janet Marie Martinez, 1223 Bayou Portage Road, St. Martinville.
Robert Perry Burke III, 107 Santander Drive, Youngsville, to Kaci Elizabeth Perret, 107 Santander Drive, Youngsville.
Connor Matthew Hagan, 5202 Old Jeanerette Road, to Andrea Geneé Chataignier, 5202 Old Jeanerette Road.
Mark Wayne Blanchard, P. O. Box 883, Baldwin, to Richelle Lea Sellers, P. O. Box 883, Baldwin.
Ramon MIller Borjas, 4103 Darnall Road, to Fatima Del Docorro Montiel, 4103 Darnall Road.
Nicholas Paul Rowan, 108 Nita St., to Hannah Marie Albert, 108 Nita St.
Karl William Bonnet, 1317 Weeks St., to Tiffany Rae Bonaventure, 1317 Weeks St.
John S. Petitto, 104 Virginia Ave., Jeanerette, to Kimberly Cooper Smith, 104 Virginia Ave., Jeanerette.
Jonathan George Williams, 702 W. Washington St., to Erica Deshae Fusilier, 702 W. Washington St.
Shannon Ray Williams, 205 Kerry St., Baldwin, to La Shiqua Shantell Matthews-Collins, 308 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette.
Dustin Wayne Meyers, 7412 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, Jeanerette, to Whitney Tierra Lee, 7412 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, Jeanerette.
Coey Michael Landry, 1402 Montagne St., to Evangelina Elizabeth Boudreaux, 1402 Montagne St.
Curtis Duke Stoltz, 906 Julia St., to Delores Gaspard Stoltz, 902 Julia St.
Jermaine Lamar Bob Jr., 7503 Cora Lane, Jeanerette, to Rylie Jeneé Bouton, 3405 Cedarwood Drive.
Koby Glenn Touchet, 254 E. LeBlanc Road, Maurice, to Andie Megan Milazzo, 254 E. LeBlanc, Maurice.
