Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Chas Michael Anthony Lopez, 4619 Old LA 25, to Paula Ann Bonin, 4619 Old LA 25.
Cameron Michael Delcambre, 703 South Iberia St., to Sherika Lace Carreia, 703 South Iberia St.
Megan Louise Delcambre, 155 S. Richelieu Circle, to Victoria Lynn Laine, 155 S. Richelieu Circle.
Sean Michael Oliver, 224 Fatima Road, Carencro, to Amanda Fay Magnon, 224 Fatima Road, Carencro.
Thomas Joshua Massey, 1568 Harrison St., Garden City, Michigan, to Bettina Lynn Kelly, 1568 Harrison St., Garden City, Michigan.
Garrin Scott Fontenot, 133 Raven Cliff Lane, Broussard, to Sage Katherine Capritto, 133 Raven Cliff Lane, Broussard.
Chance Anthony Guillory, 2911 Coteau Road, to Ashley Michelle Hebert, 2911 Coteau Road.
Jordan Paul Bearb, 306 Canary Palm Way, Youngsville, to Beth Marie Champagne, 306 Canary Palm Way, Youngsville.
Tyrone Joseph Smith, 200 Peak Run, Youngsville, to Ladrell Lea Gregoire, 200 Peak Run, Youngsville.
Hunter Charles Gaspard, 1404 S. Patout St., to Kathryn Michel Gonsoulin, 1404 S. Patout St.
Keith Derrile Brooks, 720 Weeks St., to Destiny Shandell Archangel, 720 Weeks St.
Antonio Juan Pequeno, 603 Kaiser Drive, Lafayette, to Julie Marie Hebert, 3413 Tara St.
Kendral McKinley Lee Gilliam, 802 Paul St., to Delanna Marie Celestine, 802 Paul St.