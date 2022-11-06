Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Marriage Licenses
Marco A. Bergeron, 612 Yvonne St., to Jennifer Nicole Freeman, 612 Yvonne St.
Corey Scott Ainsworth, 911 Russo Road, to Hailey Rose Dupre, 911 Russo Road.
Blake Edward Chenvert, 5100 Freyou Road, to Hannah Lynn Prince, 5100 Freyou Road.
Randolph Joseph Galentine, 949 Rosalie St., to Anna Phonchinda, 949 Rosalie St.
Jake Steven Clements, 4116 Old Jeanerette Road, to Tiffani Anne Cestia, 4116 Old Jeanerette Road.
Re’Me Paul Landry II, 256 Woodland Circle, to Constance Amber Giovinazzo, 256 Woodland Circle.
Trent Joseph Louviere, 5504 Smith Road, to Kailyn René Meaux, 5504 Smith Road.
Frank Joseph McNett, 2603 Railroad Road, to Amber Marie Nauert, 2603 Railroad Road.
Terry Lynn James Jr., 1238 Walton St., to Taryn Ja’Kiera Garrett, 1238 Walton St.
Jason Armando Bowser, 808 Arlene St., to Suzanna Marie Davis, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road.
Hunter James Trahan, 5200 Bull Island Road, to Haley Blaire Richard, 5200 Bull Island Road.
Kevin Paul Robicheaux, 201 Brooks Passage Way, Lafayette, to Ashley Renee Myers, 201, Brooks Passage Way, Lafayette.
Roosevelt James Jr., 1256 W. Martin Luther King, Charenton, to Tyrusha Ranoda Charles, 1256 W. Martin Luther King, Charenton.
Pablo Salazar Manzanares, 1001 E. Dale St., to Katherine Mitchell, 1001 E. Dale St.
Christopher Michaels Blanchard, 320 E. Dale St., to Tayesha Marie Broussard, 302 E. Dale St.
Troy Paul Hebert, 1100 Belle Place Olivier Road, to Dodie Lynn Aucoin, 1100 Belle Place Olivier Road.
Lawrence Johnson Jr., 402 Linden Lewis Road, Youngsville, to Rhonda Rachelle Riggs, 402 Linden Lewis Road, Youngsville.
Richard Dale Longino II, 1115 A Mustang Circle, St. Martinville, to Bailey Nikole Faul, 1115 A Mustang Circle, St. Martinville.
Elian Eduardo Cheves-Arroyo, 521 B Oak Haven Lane, St. Martinville, to Heather Rebert Smith, 521 B Oak Haven Lane, St. Martinville.
Keelon Shawn Lee, 102 Hidden Hills Drive, Youngsville, to Tali Traneé Sereal, 102 Hidden Hills Drive, Youngsville.
Jonathan Edward Oswalt, 126 Lee St., to Jessica Marie Charpentier, 404 Victory Drive.
Benjamin Hunt Simon, 109 Lietmeyer St., to Lauren Clair Rogers, 109 Lietmeyer St.
Hilton Davis Owens Jr., 616 N. Dubois Road, to Terry Lynn Comeaux, 616 N. Dubois Road.
Ryan Anthony Evans, 95 Aqua Lifeboat Quay, Poole Dorset, United Kingdom, to Kelly Marie Trahan, 4015 Hebert Drive.
Seth Thomas Brasseaux, 758 St. Louis St., Lafayette, to Shelbi Ann Bourg, 758 St. Louis St., Lafayette.
