Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for error and omissions.
Jonathan M. Flores, 400 Deare St., to Marae Kathryn Benoit, 400 Deare St.
Dylan Michael Landry, 2308 Coteau Holmes Road, St. Martinville, to Clare Renee Hitter, 2308 Coteau Holmes Road, St. Martinville.
Matthew Charles Mekash, 108 Louisiana St., Jeanerette, to Abby Alexandra Domingue, 108 Louisiana St., Jeanerette.
Cecil Lee Ludwig, 1407 Montagne St., to Kelsey Blaire Delahoussaye, 1407 Montagne St.
Kareem Jamal Wilson, 412 Anderson St., to Brittany Iranda Francis, 412 Anderson St.
Shaquille O’Neil Nicholas, 716 West Avenue, to Kelly Nicole Daniels Leon, 716 West Avenue.
Saxon Kapkeo Khiemdavanah Fuqua, 613 Victory Drive, to Lyndi Louise Landry, 613 Victory Drive.
Troy Edward Jackson, 412 Bank St., to Gwendolyn Joyce Evans, 513 Sofas St.
Dexter Poledore Jr., P. O. Box 249, Garden City, to Jalisa Charmaine Jones, P. O. Box 254, Baldwin.
Micah Shawn Viator, 1703 Dublin, to Dalyce Marie Pritchard, 1703 Dublin.
Joshua Mark Baldwin, 505 Everette St., to Chasity Nikol Burke, 505 Everette St.
Walter Fleming Wade IV, 267 East 12th St., Reserve, to Lindsey Amanda Hollie, 267 East 12th St., Reserve.
Joseph Harry Pinkney, 113 Rue Chateau Royal, Youngsville, to Renee’ Narcisse, 529 W. Dale St.